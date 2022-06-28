Stock Alert: Bloom Energy (BE) Trades 6.25% Lower June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BE - Market Data & News Trade

Bloom Energy Corp - Class A (NYSE:BE) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 6.25% to $17.11 on June 28.

1,569,949 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 2,642,548 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 16.78% so far in 2022.

Bloom Energy shares have fluctuated between $11.47 and $37.01 over the past twelve months.

About Bloom Energy Corp - Class A

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

