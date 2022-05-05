Stock Alert: Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) Trades 2.68% Lower May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BXMT - Market Data & News Trade

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - Class A (NYSE:BXMT) shares have fallen 2.68% today on 1,974,153 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 1,419,636 shares traded.

After closing today at $30.55 the company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

Blackstone Mortgage has gained 4.48% so far this year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - Class A

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with $619 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

