Stock Alert: BlackRock Science and II (BSTZ) Climbing 5.25% in Pre-Market Trading for July 26

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) has already gained $1.07 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $20.40, BlackRock Science and II has moved 5.25% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 1.54% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for BlackRock Science and II investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:20:11 est.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology.

