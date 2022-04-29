Stock Alert: BlackBerry (BB) Trades 2.72% Lower April 29

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares changed 2.72% today on 5,971,866 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 7,203,302 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $5.72 the company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-23.

BlackBerry is down 37.11% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BlackBerry visit the company profile.

About BlackBerry Ltd

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

To get more information on BlackBerry Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: BlackBerry Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto