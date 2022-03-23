Stock Alert: Black Knight (BKI) Trades 2.86% Lower March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKI - Market Data & News Trade

Black Knight Inc - Class A (NYSE:BKI) shares changed 2.86% today on 1,395,948 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 1,718,771 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $59.35 the company has a 50 day moving average of $61.27.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

Black Knight is down 26.29% so far this year.

About Black Knight Inc - Class A

Black Knight, Inc. is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage its robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

