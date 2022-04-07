Stock Alert: BJ`s Wholesale Club (BJ) Trades 2.41% Higher April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BJ - Market Data & News Trade

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 2.41% to $69.63 on April 7.

1,856,296 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,566,338 shares.

The company's stock has moved 1.52% so far in 2022.

BJ`s Wholesale Club shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BJ`s Wholesale Club visit the company profile.

About BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

To get more information on BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles