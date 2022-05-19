Stock Alert: BJ`s Wholesale Club (BJ) Climbing 6.07% in Pre-Market Hours for May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BJ - Market Data & News Trade

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has already gained $3.24 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $53.42, BJ`s Wholesale Club has moved 6.07% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 12.43% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for BJ`s Wholesale Club investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:21 est.

About BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

