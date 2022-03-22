Stock Alert: Bit Digital (BTBT) Increasing 6.13% in Pre-Market Hours for March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTBT - Market Data & News Trade

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) has already climbed $0.22 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.59, Bit Digital has moved 6.13% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 27.30% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Bit Digital investors.

About Bit Digital Inc

Bit Digital Inc. is the Bitcoin company dedicated to integrating resources globally for bitcoin and bitcoin mining. It commenced bitcoin mining in early 2020 and currently operates 2,253.5 PH/S of Bitcoin Hash Rate across the entire Bitcoin network, making it one of the largest bitcoin mining companies listed on NASDAQ.

