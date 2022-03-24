Stock Alert: BioNTech SE (BNTX) Trades 2.45% Higher March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BNTX - Market Data & News Trade

BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 2.45% to $170.41 on March 24.

1,364,941 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,717,389 shares.

The company's stock has risen 35.48% so far in 2022.

BioNTech SE shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-30.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BioNTech SE visit the company profile.

About BioNTech SE - ADR

BioNTech SE is a German biotechnology company based in Mainz that develops and manufactures active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases.

