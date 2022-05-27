Stock Alert: Biodesix (BDSX) Trades 6.21% Higher May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDSX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX) rose $0.09 to end the day Friday at $1.54.

The company opened at $1.42 and shares fluctuated between $1.56 and $1.41 with 93,356 shares trading hands.

Biodesix is averaging 248,483 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 72.59% YTD.

Biodesix expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Biodesix visit the company profile.

About Biodesix Inc

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers non-small cell lung cancer pretreatment serum tests and laboratory testing. Biodesix provides diagnostic tools and equipment for blood and tissue analysis in the United States.

To get more information on Biodesix Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Biodesix Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired