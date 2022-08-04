Stock Alert: Biodesix (BDSX) Climbing 11.96% in Pre-Market Move for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDSX - Market Data & News Trade

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX) is active in pre-market trading today, August 4, with shares gaining 11.96% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 47.83% year-to-date while moving 28.37% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Biodesix visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:02:01 est.

About Biodesix Inc

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers non-small cell lung cancer pretreatment serum tests and laboratory testing. Biodesix provides diagnostic tools and equipment for blood and tissue analysis in the United States.

To get more information on Biodesix Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Biodesix Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles