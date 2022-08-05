Stock Alert: Bio-Path (BPTH) Up 14.65% in Pre-Market Trading for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BPTH - Market Data & News Trade

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) is active in pre-market trading today, August 5, with shares up 14.65% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 3.18% year-to-date and posted 6.58% higher over the last 5 days.

About Bio-Path Holdings Inc

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous infusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and prexigebersen-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it is being evaluated in lymphoma clinical studies.

