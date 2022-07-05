Stock Alert: Better Choice Company (BTTR) Trades 9.30% Lower July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTTR - Market Data & News

Today, Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE:BTTR) fell $0.2 to close Tuesday at $1.95.

The company began the day at $2.15 and shares fluctuated between $2.16 and $1.94 with 177,407 shares trading hands.

Better Choice Company is averaging 88,729 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 33.44% YTD.

Better Choice Company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Better Choice Company visit the company profile.

To get more information on Better Choice Company Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Better Choice Company Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles