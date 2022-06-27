Stock Alert: Benitec (BNTC) Down 13.12% in Pre-Market Move for June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BNTC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:BNTC) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 27.

Ahead of the market's open, Benitec stock has fallen 13.12% from the previous session’s close.

Benitec gained $0.48 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc

Benitec Biopharma Ltd is an Australian biotechnology company founded in 1997. It is engaged in the development of gene-silencing therapies for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening diseases using DNA-directed RNA interference technology.

