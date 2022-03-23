Stock Alert: Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Trades 2.98% Lower March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was down $0.79 to finish the day Wednesday at $25.76.

The company began the day at $26.29 and shares fluctuated between $26.37 and $25.66 with 113,393 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Electronics is averaging 184,023 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 2.03% YTD.

Benchmark Electronics anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

