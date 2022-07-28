Stock Alert: Baxter (BAX) Falling 7.05% in Pre-Market Hours for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BAX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 28.

Ahead of the market's open, Baxter stock dropped 7.05% from the previous session’s close.

Baxter rose $0.06 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Baxter International Inc.

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, it has been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

