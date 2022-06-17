Stock Alert: Bank7 (BSVN) Trades 6.26% Higher June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSVN - Market Data & News Trade

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) shares gained 6.26% today on 49,701 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 15,205 shares traded.

After closing today at $23.41 the company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

Bank7 is down 3.74% so far this year.

About Bank7 Corp

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, the company operates nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texasmetropolitan area, and Kansas. The bank is focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. Bank7 intends to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in its target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

