Stock Alert: Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) Climbing 2.86% in Pre-Market Hours for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E (NYSE:BLX) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA stock gained 2.86% from the previous session’s close.

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA was down $0.2 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:53:54 est.

About Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

To get more information on Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles