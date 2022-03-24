Stock Alert: Banco de Chile (BCH) Decreasing 7.03% in Pre-Market Hours for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCH - Market Data & News Trade

Banco de Chile - ADR (NYSE:BCH) is active in pre-market trading today, March 24, with shares down 7.03% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 37.56% year-to-date and posted 0.23% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Banco de Chile visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:27 est.

About Banco de Chile - ADR

Banco de Chile occupies a leading role in Chile's financial industry, for its continued strength, profitability and contribution to the development of the country. The company permanently seeks, in everything they do, to be the best bank for its customers, the best place to work and the best investment for the shareholders.

To get more information on Banco de Chile - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Banco de Chile - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles