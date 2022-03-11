Stock Alert: B2gold (BTG) Down 2.61% in Pre-Market Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTG - Market Data & News

B2gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) is active in pre-market trading today, March 11, with shares losing 2.61% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 17.85% year-to-date and has moved 9.75% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on B2gold visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:50 est.

About B2gold Corp

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finlandand Uzbekistan. In 2020, the Company continues to forecast total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,055,000 ounces with all-in sustaining costs of between $780- $820per ounce

To get more information on B2gold Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: B2gold Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles