Stock Alert: B&G Foods, (BGS) Trades 5.35% Higher June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BGS - Market Data & News Trade

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE:BGS) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 5.35% to $25.02 on June 23.

961,367 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 1,086,663 shares.

The company's stock has risen 21.37% so far in 2022.

B&G Foods, shares have moved between $21.05 and $33.69 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on B&G Foods, visit the company profile.

About B&G Foods, Inc

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

To get more information on B&G Foods, Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: B&G Foods, Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles