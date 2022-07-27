Stock Alert: Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Down 6.90% in Pre-Market Hours for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AXTA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 27.

Ahead of the market's open, Axalta Coating Systems stock dropped 6.90% from the previous session’s close.

Axalta Coating Systems was down $0.32 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Axalta Coating Systems visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:21:16 est.

About Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

To get more information on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles