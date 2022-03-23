Stock Alert: Avnet (AVT) Trades 2.67% Lower March 23

Today, Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) fell $1.15 to close Wednesday at $41.91.

The company began the day at $42.84 and shares fluctuated between $42.85 and $41.84 with 556,423 shares trading hands.

Avnet is averaging 681,203 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 5.09% YTD.

Avnet anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Avnet visit the company profile.

About Avnet Inc.

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. It supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Its unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables it to accelerate the design and supplies stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.

To get more information on Avnet Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Avnet Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles