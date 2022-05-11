Stock Alert: Avadel (AVDL) Climbing 5.04% in Pre-Market Trading for May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVDL - Market Data & News Trade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) is active in pre-market trading today, May 11, with shares up 5.04% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 50.87% year-to-date and posted 14.81% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Avadel visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:44:24 est.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

To get more information on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering