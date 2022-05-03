Stock Alert: Autonation (AN) Trades 2.87% Higher May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN) rose $3.44 to end the day Tuesday at $123.18.

The company started at $119.43 and shares fluctuated between $123.58 and $118.32 with 878,212 shares trading hands.

Autonation is averaging 1,213,253 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 2.47% YTD.

Autonation expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Autonation Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

