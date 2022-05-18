Stock Alert: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Trades 3.01% Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) lost $6.46 to end the day Wednesday at $208.50.

The company opened at $213.48 and shares fluctuated between $213.58 and $207.80 with 1,626,559 shares trading hands.

Automatic Data Processing is averaging 2,038,252 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 12.39% YTD.

Automatic Data Processing is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Automatic Data Processing visit the company profile.

About Automatic Data Processing Inc.

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

To get more information on Automatic Data Processing Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Automatic Data Processing Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1