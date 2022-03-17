Stock Alert: Autoliv (ALV) Falling 3.26% in Pre-Market Hours for March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 17.

Ahead of the market's open, Autoliv stock fell 3.26% from the previous session’s close.

Autoliv was up $4.4 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Autoliv visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:02 est.

About Autoliv Inc.

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries. Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million.

