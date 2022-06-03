Stock Alert: AudioEye (AEYE) Up 5.33% in Pre-Market Hours for June 3

AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) is active in pre-market trading today, June 3, with shares climbing 5.33% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 51.85% year-to-date while moving 3.05% higher over the last 5 days.

About AudioEye Inc

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring.

