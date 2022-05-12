Stock Alert: Auddia (AUUD) Up 5.88% in Pre-Market Move for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUUD - Market Data & News Trade

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) is active in pre-market trading today, May 12, with shares gaining 5.88% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 14.04% year-to-date while moving 23.12% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Auddia visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:31 est.

About Auddia Inc

Auddia develops technology, consumer products and content platforms that change how audio media is consumed, interacted with and monetized. The Company has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform and mobile application called Auddia™ (“the Auddia app”) to give consumers the first commercially available opportunity to subscribe to any streaming AM/FM radio station without commercials. Subscribers will also be able to personalize their listening experience through “skips” and on-demand capabilities. The Company also has a podcasting platform and mobile app called Vodacast. Vodacast allows podcasters to build digital feeds that supplement the audio of any podcast episode. With supplemental digital feeds listeners can enjoy a broader and deeper content experience, which in turn allows podcasters to generate additional revenue from direct response digital ads that are synched to the podcast audio ads. The platform also introduces a flexible monetization capability that provides options to podcasters on how they monetize their content, and listeners on how they consume and pay for content. Starting with the Auddia app and Vodacast, the Company expects to evolve its technology to become the preferred audio listening platform for consumers across all forms of audio content.

To get more information on Auddia Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Auddia Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations