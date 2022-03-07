Stock Alert: Atomera (ATOM) Trades 5.49% Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATOM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) traded 5.49% down on March 7 to close at $13.26.

434,225 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 447,900 shares.

Atomera is down 30.27% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Atomera Inc

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.

