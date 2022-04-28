Financial Markets by TradingView

Stock Alert: Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Trades 3.21% Higher April 28

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares moved 3.21% today on 399,304 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 733,539 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $69.78 the company has a 50 day moving average of $77.57.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

Atlas Air Worldwide is down 28.17% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Atlas Air Worldwide visit the company profile.

About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Its companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

