Stock Alert: Atlantic American (AAME) Up 11.88% in Pre-Market Move for July 8

Shares of Atlantic American Corp. (NASDAQ:AAME) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 8.

Ahead of the market's open, Atlantic American stock has risen 11.88% from the previous session’s close.

Atlantic American gained $0.3 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About Atlantic American Corp.

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

