Stock Alert: Athersys (ATHX) Climbing 5.06% in Pre-Market Move for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATHX - Market Data & News Trade

Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) is active in pre-market trading today, June 21, with shares up 5.06% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 69.10% year-to-date while moving 27.71% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Athersys visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:25 est.

About Athersys Inc

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived 'off-the-shelf' stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance the MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization.

To get more information on Athersys Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Athersys Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Investors Must Understand 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan 'Goldilocks' Stocks Will Define This Decade What You Need To Know About Bear Markets Is Your iPhone Already Obsolete?