Stock Alert: Assured Guaranty (AGO) Trades 2.32% Higher March 25

Today, Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) gained $1.47 to close Friday at $64.72.

The company began the day at $63.53 and shares fluctuated between $64.81 and $63.53 with 333,960 shares trading hands.

Assured Guaranty is averaging 549,400 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 26.52% YTD.

Assured Guaranty is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Assured Guaranty Ltd

Assured Guaranty is the leading provider of financial guaranty insurance. The company guarantees timely payment of scheduled principal and interest when due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financings. Assured also provides institutional asset management services.

