Stock Alert: Ashland Global (ASH) Trades 2.58% Lower May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) lost $2.69 to close Friday at $101.69.

The company began the day at $103.80 and shares fluctuated between $104.48 and $100.21 with 392,288 shares trading hands.

Ashland Global is averaging 453,709 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 2.74% YTD.

Ashland Global expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ashland Global visit the company profile.

About Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

To get more information on Ashland Global Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ashland Global Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering