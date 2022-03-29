Stock Alert: Artelo (ARTL) Climbing 8.97% in Pre-Market Hours for March 29

Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ARTL) is active in pre-market trading today, March 29, with shares climbing 8.97% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 15.13% year-to-date while moving 9.41% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Artelo visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:36 est.

About Artelo Biosciences Inc

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting lipid signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies.

