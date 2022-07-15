Stock Alert: Arrow (AROW) Trades 5.27% Higher July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AROW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Arrow Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AROW) rose $1.62 to finish the day Friday at $32.39.

The company opened at $31.26 and shares fluctuated between $32.43 and $30.75 with 52,826 shares trading hands.

Arrow is averaging 23,994 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 11.98% YTD.

Arrow expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Arrow Financial Corp.

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

