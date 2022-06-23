Stock Alert: Arrival (ARVL) Trades 5.39% Higher June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARVL - Market Data & News Trade

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares moved 5.39% today on 4,634,190 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 5,436,033 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $1.76 the company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

Arrival is down 77.49% so far this year.

About Arrival

Arrival is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1800 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first three microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA and Bicester, UK in 2021.

