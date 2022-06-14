Stock Alert: ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Trades 7.29% Lower June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR) traded 7.29% down on June 14 to close at $6.36.

5,193,090 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 3,027,565 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT lost 25.83% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

