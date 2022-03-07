Stock Alert: Arch Capital (ACGL) Trades 3.80% Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACGL - Market Data & News Trade

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares lost 3.80% today on 3,283,813 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 1,957,212 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $44.27 the company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

Arch Capital has gained 3.53% so far this year.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

