Stock Alert: Arch (ARCH) Trades 10.03% Lower August 30

Arch Resources Inc - Class A (NYSE:ARCH) shares moved 10.03% today on 955,404 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 662,205 shares traded.

After closing today at $147.27 the company has a 50 day moving average of $144.32.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-10-25.

Arch is up 80.16% so far this year.

About Arch Resources Inc - Class A

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

