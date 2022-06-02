Stock Alert: ARCA (ABIO) Up 8.58% in Pre-Market Hours for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABIO - Market Data & News Trade

ARCA biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) has already climbed $0.2 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.33, ARCA has moved 8.58% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 1.69% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for ARCA investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 05:25:59 est.

About ARCA biopharma Inc

ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. ARCA's lead product candidate, GencaroTM(bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator being developed for the potential treatment of atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients. ARCA has identified common genetic variations that it believes predict individual patient response to Gencaro, giving it the potential to be the first genetically targeted AF prevention treatment. The U.S. FDA has granted the Gencaro development program Fast Track designation and a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement for a single Phase 3 clinical trial. ARCA is also developing AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate, as a potential genetically targeted treatment for heart failure and peripheral arterial disease.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

