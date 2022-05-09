Stock Alert: Arbor Realty (ABR) Trades 3.57% Lower May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) moved 3.57% lower on May 9 to close at $16.73.

3,151,677 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,692,854 shares.

Arbor Realty has moved 3.31% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion- dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS®lender and Freddie Mac OptigoSeller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equitylending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

