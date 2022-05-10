Stock Alert: Aramark (ARMK) Climbing 5.02% in Pre-Market Trading for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARMK - Market Data & News Trade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is active in pre-market trading today, May 10, with shares gaining 5.02% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 6.72% year-to-date and has moved 5.20% loses over the last 5 days.

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. It delivers innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. It strives to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index.

