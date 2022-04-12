Stock Alert: AquaBounty (AQB) Trades 2.30% Lower April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AQB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) moved 2.30% lower on April 12 to close at $1.70.

784,438 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,429,162 shares.

AquaBounty has moved 17.14% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About AquaBounty Technologies Inc

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The Company's objective is to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand, while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species. The Company's AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification in fish that results in more rapid growth in early development. With aquaculture facilities located in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Indiana, USA, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems, offering a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution of marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming.

