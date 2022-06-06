Stock Alert: Applovin (APP) Trades 7.94% Higher June 6

Applovin Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:APP) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 7.94% to $42.56 on June 6.

4,440,944 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 4,641,339 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 58.17% so far in 2022.

Applovin shares have traded in a range between $27.04 and $116.09 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Applovin Corp - Class A

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

