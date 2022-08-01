Stock Alert: Applied UV (AUVI) Climbing 6.02% in Pre-Market Move for August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUVI - Market Data & News Trade

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) has already climbed $0.1 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.66, Applied UV has moved 6.02% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 15.31% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Applied UV investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:36:49 est.

About Applied UV Inc

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that addresses infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Our products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of UVC to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically. The Company's SteriLumen technology was tested at an independent laboratory that found the SteriLumen Disinfection System to be greater than 99.99% effective in killing the OC43 human coronavirus, a strain of human coronavirus that is genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2. According to the independent laboratory, it is expected that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 will be killed in a similar manner to OC43. The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries; SteriLumen and Munn Works, LLC ('Munn Works'). SteriLumen develops disinfection devices and technology that combat hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). We formed a team to solve and patent a product and process to neutralize pathogens providing a compelling solution for the hospitality space and a solid path to entering the healthcare market. MunnWorks manufactures fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry. Our goal, at Munn Works, is to contribute to the creation of what our design industry clients seek: manufacturing extraordinary framed mirrors.

