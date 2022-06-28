Stock Alert: Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Trades 10.53% Lower June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMTI - Market Data & News Trade

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 10.53% to $3.23 on June 28.

237,939 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 428,111 shares.

The company's stock dropped 74.18% so far in 2022.

Applied Molecular Transport shares have moved between $2.67 and $47.60 over the past twelve months.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT's proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell's own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease. AMT's headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA.

