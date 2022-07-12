Stock Alert: Appfolio (APPF) Trades 5.88% Lower July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APPF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Appfolio Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:APPF) moved 5.88% lower on July 12 to close at $92.67.

106,758 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 123,751 shares.

Appfolio is down 18.67% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Appfolio visit the company profile.

About Appfolio Inc - Class A

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. ITs industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today its core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

To get more information on Appfolio Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Appfolio Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles