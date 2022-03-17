Stock Alert: Antares Pharma (ATRS) Trades 2.87% Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATRS - Market Data & News Trade

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 2.87% to $3.95 on March 17.

922,309 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 755,597 shares.

The company's stock has risen 7.56% so far in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Antares Pharma Inc

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical technology company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered injectable pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), Covis Pharma (Covis), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma's FDA-approved products include XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva. The Company also markets NOCDURNA® (desmopressin acetate) in the U.S., which was licensed from Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

